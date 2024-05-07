Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

TVTX stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

