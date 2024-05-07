Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 704 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

