SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.