U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 147.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after buying an additional 784,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.