Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of GPRE opened at $19.90 on Monday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Green Plains by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 960,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 316,142 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

