U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,010 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,614,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $770.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

