Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 5,412 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $126,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 3.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $666.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $648.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $593.38. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $440.01 and a one year high of $704.84.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

