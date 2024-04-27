Bailard Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $72.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.
Gibraltar Industries Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
