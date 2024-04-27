Bailard Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $72.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.