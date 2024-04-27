Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,552.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 583,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,793. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $10.11 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $317.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LINC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Report on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.