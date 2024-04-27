Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 138.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,752.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TEX opened at $59.60 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. UBS Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEX

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.