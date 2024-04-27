CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.130-20.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 20.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. CACI International also updated its FY24 guidance to $20.13-20.58 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $400.82.

Get CACI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CACI International

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $404.87. 201,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,756. CACI International has a 52 week low of $293.69 and a 52 week high of $406.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.51.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.