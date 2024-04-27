Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Global Dividend Growth Split Price Performance

GDV stock traded up 0.11 on Friday, reaching 9.93. 17,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,618. Global Dividend Growth Split has a one year low of 7.65 and a one year high of 10.45. The company has a market cap of $154.81 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of 9.14.

Global Dividend Growth Split Company Profile

