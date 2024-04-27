K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 1,000 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 230.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.93. 1,277,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,797. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

