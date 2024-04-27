Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,327 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 7.1% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $74,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,397 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,333,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,595,000 after acquiring an additional 116,487 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 141,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 794,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.