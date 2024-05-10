Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.43. 6,097,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,337,830. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.93 and a 52-week high of $176.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.05 and its 200-day moving average is $144.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

