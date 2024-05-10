Insider Buying: Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Free Report) Director Donald John Olds bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.
Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.
