V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.17 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. V2X’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. V2X updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VVX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. 15,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,476. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 0.68. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86.

A number of analysts have commented on VVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

