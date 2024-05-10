Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Acquires $15,000.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Dwight Eric Smith acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,180. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dwight Eric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, February 13th, Dwight Eric Smith purchased 500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.15 per share, with a total value of $14,075.00.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

PEBO traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $30.25. 12,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,149. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

View Our Latest Report on Peoples Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 134,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.