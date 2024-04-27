Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 285,916 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

