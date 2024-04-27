Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $16.23 on Friday. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $294.98 million, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Park City Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

