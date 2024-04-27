Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

