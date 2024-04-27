Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.04, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of -0.21.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

