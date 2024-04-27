Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.57.

QLYS stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.60. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,455,489. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. CWM LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 10.0% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

