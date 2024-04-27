Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $82.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

CP opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

