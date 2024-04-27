Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.78. 3,238,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,240. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

