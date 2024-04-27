Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 403,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,980. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

