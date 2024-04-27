Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 75,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,114,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.04. 327,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,728. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

