Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 27,020 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Travelers Companies worth $111,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,936. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,208,404. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

