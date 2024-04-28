Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,536 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Datadog Trading Up 5.0 %

DDOG traded up $6.20 on Friday, hitting $131.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,116,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,442. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.19. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,807.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 759,908 shares of company stock worth $97,728,997. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.