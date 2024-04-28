Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,115,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,960,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 394,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,594. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0766 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

