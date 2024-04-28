Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $28 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for 1.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Axon Enterprise worth $27,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after acquiring an additional 451,350 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,907,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.23. The company had a trading volume of 300,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,361. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.91.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

