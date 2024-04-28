TD Securities Lowers Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.81.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.44. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$14.78.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

