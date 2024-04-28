TD Securities Lowers Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.81.
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance
About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
