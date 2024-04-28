TD Securities Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$20.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.22.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$17.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$15.01 and a one year high of C$23.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.69%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.