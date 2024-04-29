Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.43. 5,241,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.53.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

