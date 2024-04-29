Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,900 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $71,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 52.7% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,430,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,660,000 after purchasing an additional 838,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,543,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,878. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

