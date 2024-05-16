Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $140.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 52 week low of $139.16 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.68.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

