Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 634,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.87. 49,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.85. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $517.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.04 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,339,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,311,000 after acquiring an additional 103,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,669,000 after buying an additional 175,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,052 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,005,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.