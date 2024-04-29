Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,574 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 2.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.29. 219,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,501. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $108.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.