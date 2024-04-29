Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM):

4/25/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/25/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

4/23/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

3/21/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.11. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $40.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

