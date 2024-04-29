Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,037 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,037 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Cornell University acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after purchasing an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $81.25. 2,247,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,047. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

