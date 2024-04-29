Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 20,844 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,844 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $24,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.11. The stock had a trading volume of 149,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $473.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

