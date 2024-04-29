Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,290 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,092 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Autodesk worth $40,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $7,280,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3,539.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 221,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.54 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

