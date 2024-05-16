Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $196.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110,877 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,288,000 after purchasing an additional 177,299 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,577,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,226,000 after purchasing an additional 104,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after buying an additional 142,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,448,000 after buying an additional 42,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.7 %

RGA opened at $208.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average of $173.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.