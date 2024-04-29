Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $164.69 and last traded at $165.35. 1,716,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,392,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Chevron by 73,888.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

