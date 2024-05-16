LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 225,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get LCNB alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LCNB

LCNB Stock Performance

LCNB Announces Dividend

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $207.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77. LCNB has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Institutional Trading of LCNB

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.