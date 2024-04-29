Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.35 on Monday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.