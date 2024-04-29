Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 7,688 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.8% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,360 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,965,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,405,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,158 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,902 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $44.67. 10,445,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,893,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

