Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sanmina updated its Q3 guidance to $1.22-1.32 EPS.
SANM traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $64.00. 603,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,379. Sanmina has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $69.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
