iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lowered its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.30. 222,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,361. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.07. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

