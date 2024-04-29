Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Expands By 53.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,078,700 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 2,012,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,052.5 days.

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Monday. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

