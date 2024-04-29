Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Expands By 53.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,078,700 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 2,012,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,052.5 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Monday. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Bimbo
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.